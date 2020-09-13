New Delhi: In view of a surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, a month after infections spiralled down significantly, the Delhi government on Sunday instructed nursing homes and private hospitals with 50 or more beds to reserve at least 80 per cent of their ICU beds for COVID patients “with immediate effect”. Also Read - With Over 94,000 Cases, India's Tally Crosses 47 Lakh-Mark; Recoveries Witness Steep Exponential Rise | Key Points

“In the recent past there has been a surge in the number of COVID cases and it has been observed that majority of the ICU beds in private hospitals are fully occupied. Therefore, in order to augment the ICU bed capacity for COVID-19 patients the hospitals are directed to reserve 80% of their total ICU/HDU beds for such patients i.e. COVID-19 patients with immediate effect,” the new order stated. Also Read - Chyawanprash, Yogasana: Health Ministry Issues Post-COVID Care Advisory For Recovered Patients | Read Details

Notably, Delhi on Saturday launched India’s first coronavirus airport testing facility at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The facility also offers a walk-in option to ensure “safe journey of all passengers entering the city or scheduled for domestic connecting flights”. Also Read - 'Jab Tak Dawai Nahi, Tab Tak Dhilai Nahi', What PM Modi Says Over Rising COVID Cases

The national recorded the highest single-day jump of COVID-19 cases with 4,321 fresh infections in 24 hours, as reported on Saturday. With this, the city COVID caseload crossed over 2.14 lakh, while the number of fatalities stood at 4,715.

The previous biggest spike was recorded on Thursday as 4,308 people tested positive for the deadly viral infection.

While the Delhi government had said that the rise is due to increased testing, cases in the national capital have been on a steady rise as it recorded more than 4,000 daily cases for the fourth consecutive day.