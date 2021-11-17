Srinagar: The Indian Army on Wednesday said intense counter-terrorist operations are going on in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Giving further details, the Army added that four terrorists have been killed in two separate encounters and there has been a major recovery of IEDs.Also Read - After SC Warning, Centre Agrees To Roll Out Permanent Commission To All Eligible Women Officers

On the other hand, police informed that the gunfights broke out between the security personnel and the terrorists in Pombay and Goplapora areas of the South Kashmir district. Also Read - COVID Third Wave Fear Looms Large as COVID Cases Spike in Srinagar After Festive Season

Security forces had cordoned off the area and launched search operation in Gopalpora area following inputs about the presence of militants. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir Lockdown: Srinagar Imposes Curfew For 10 Days in Five Areas. Know Here

Speaking to news agency PTI, police added that the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a party of security forces, which was retaliated. In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed, the official said and added that their identity and group affiliation was being ascertained.

Intense counter-terrorist operations are going on in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Four terrorists have been killed in two separate encounters. There has been a major recovery of IEDs. Operations are still on: Army sources — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

And later, another gunfight broke out in Pombay area of the district after security forces received inputs about the presence of militants in the area. The police added that an exchange of fire was going on between the forces and the ultras.

As per reports, Afaq Sikander, the militant commander of proscribed terror outfit The Resistance Front, was killed by the security forces in Kulgam. “Terrorist Commander of proscribed terror outfit TRF Afaq Sikander killed in encounter,” Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

Earlier this week, two terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with security forces in Hyderpora area of Srinagar.