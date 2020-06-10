New Delhi: At a time when the armies of both the countries are engaged in military-level talks to find out a solution to the month-long border standoff in Eastern Ladakh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the Centre is resolving the matter diplomatically with China. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: India Asks China to De-induct 10000 Troops, Beijing Says Working on ‘Positive Consensus’

“The internal and external security of the country is strong. We have resolved the matter with China diplomatically. You also know what we have been doing continuously to the terrorists coming from Pakistan,” he said. Also Read - Good News For Motorists: Centre Extends Validity of Driving Licence, Learner's License, Registrations Till Sept 30

While addressing the Madhya Pradesh Jansamvad Rally through video conferencing, Gadkari said that no one can dare to stare at India with a crooked eye. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: India, China Move Back Troops at 3 Locations, Days After Military-level Talks

Internal & external security of the country is strong. We have resolved the matter with China diplomatically. You also know what we have been doing continuously to the terrorists coming from Pakistan: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at Madhya Pradesh Jansamvad Rally via VC pic.twitter.com/UaOqx41R8E — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

“We will dedicate our lives to this nation. We will make this nation happy, prosperous and powerful so that no one can look at our country with a crooked eye,” he added.

Saying that during the Narendra Modi government regime Maoism and terrorism have declined, Gadkari said earlier governments appeased terrorists. He hailed Modi for this hawkish policy.

He said the Modi government decided to check the surplus water from flowing to Pakistan. “After partition, India and Pakistan got three rivers each. Our water was flowing to Pakistan as there was no consensus among our states,” he said.

Under Modi’s leadership, nationalism which puts the country’s interest above other things is being pursued and vote bank politics is receding, the BJP leader further said.