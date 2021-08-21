Patna: The internal rift in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) deepened after former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav took a swipe at his elder brother TeJ Pratap asking the latter to be disciplined. He also expressed anguish on the party’s state chief Jagdanand Singh and also accused Tejashwi Yadav’s confidante Sanjay Yadav of stopping him to meet his brother. “Tej Pratap Yadav may be my elder brother but our parents have raised us with the culture that we should respect elders. No matter what, indiscipline is not okay. Indiscipline within the party causes trouble. Tej Pratap should be disciplined”, said Tejashwi reacting to Tej Pratap’s recent comments.Also Read - Bihar Panchayat election 2021: 11 Phase Voting To Start From September 24, Check Important Details Here
Asked about Tej Pratap Yadav's displeasure, Tejashwi said, "Resentments keep happening. It does not matter." Notably, the resentment between Tej Pratap and Tejashiw grew after RJD students' wing state president Akash Yadav was removed from his post. Akash Yadav is believed to be a close aide of Tej Pratap Yadav.
Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, “He (RJD Bihar President Jagdanand Singh) thinks that it is his party. The Party constitution was not followed. Why was no notice issued to our student leaders? He should also ask before taking any decision. I am also Lalu Yadav’s son. By saying ‘Who’s Tej Pratap Yadav’, is he trying to blackmail us? They just want to break our ‘Krishna-Arjun Jodi’.”
(With agency inputs)