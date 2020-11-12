New Delhi: In another development, the Central government on Thursday asked microblogging site Twitter to respond in five days as to why legal action shouldn’t be taken against them for disrespecting India’s territorial integrity. Also Read - Attorney General Grants Consent To Initiate Contempt Proceedings Against Kunal Kamra

On November 9, the Ministry of Electronics & IT had issued notice to Twitter for showing Leh as part of J&K instead of Union Territory of Ladakh.

In the notice to Twitter, the Central government said showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir was a "deliberate attempt to undermine the will of sovereign parliament of India which had declared Ladakh as a Union Territory with its headquarters in Leh".

Twitter had earlier shown Leh as part of China after which Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT had written to Twitter CEO raising an objection. In response, Twitter had rectified the error. But it has not yet corrected the map to show Leh as part of Union Territory of Ladakh

As per updates, the government will take strong action if Twitter doesn’t respond or if the response is not satisfactory. The centre either can block access to Twitter under the Information Technology Act, or a police case can be filed with up to six-month imprisonment.