New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is being praised by netizens on social media for offering a bottle of water to the managing director of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Padmaja Chunduru, who was delivering a speech during an event in Mumbai.

A video of the event is being widely circulated on social media. In the clip, Chunduru is seen taking a pause and gesturing to the hotel staff for water mid-speech. Finance Minister Sitharaman then got up from her seat, walked across the stage and gave her a water bottle.

Later, the NSDL MD thanked Sitharaman for her kind gesture and resumed her speech amid cheers from the crowd. The video of the event was shared by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Watch below.

This graceful gesture by FM Smt. @nsitharaman ji reflects her large heartedness, humility and core values. A heart warming video on the internet today. pic.twitter.com/isyfx98Ve8 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 8, 2022

How Netizens Reacted

Impressed by her humbke gesture, a twitter user said,”Graceful and dignified finance minister. She is an excellent example of how people in public life should behave. God bless her.”

Check some of the other tweets here:-

This not only shows the attitude of Hon.Minister but the govt which run by such humble people! Thanks for the share Sir. 🙏 — a0756309 (@a0756309) May 9, 2022

Congratulation madom you are great and have set an example for all public men & public women. You have already prooved it in Kerala during flood time. — Radhakrishnan K (@Radhakr87984245) May 9, 2022

Respect is the only word that comes in my mind after seeing this humble gesture of our Finance Minister… Sanskar 🙏🇮🇳 — Vishal Thakur (@thakuravishal) May 9, 2022

About The Event

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had attended the silver jubilee of NSDL and launched the NSDL investor awareness programme for students – Market ka Eklavya. She also launched a postage stamp and cover commemorating NSDL’s 25-year-long journey at the event.