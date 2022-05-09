A video of the event is being widely circulated on social media. In the clip, Chunduru is seen taking a pause and gesturing to the hotel staff for water mid-speech. Finance Minister Sitharaman then got up from her seat, walked across the stage and gave her a water bottle. Also Read - Why Is Indian Government Focussing On Semiconductor Production In India? | Explained
Later, the NSDL MD thanked Sitharaman for her kind gesture and resumed her speech amid cheers from the crowd. The video of the event was shared by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Watch below. Also Read - LIC IPO Likely To Open On May 4 And Close On May 9: Report
Impressed by her humbke gesture, a twitter user said,”Graceful and dignified finance minister. She is an excellent example of how people in public life should behave. God bless her.”
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had attended the silver jubilee of NSDL and launched the NSDL investor awareness programme for students – Market ka Eklavya. She also launched a postage stamp and cover commemorating NSDL’s 25-year-long journey at the event.
“Through ‘Market ka Eklavya’, you will be able to reach out to many who are in need of financial literacy. It is the right time when people have an inclination to know about the market and also the right approach taken by NSDL by educating the students,” Sitharaman had said.