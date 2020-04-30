New Delhi: In a bid to provide relief from the political distress over Uddhav Thackeray’s chief ministerial position, Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari on Thursday requested the Election Commission to announce polls for the vacant seats in the state’s Legislative Council. Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray Dials PM Modi, Says 'Cannot Have Political Instability Amid COVID-19 Crisis'

Last evening, Thackeray has dialled up Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking help against the opposition's efforts to "create political instability in the state" amid coronavirus pandemic as he awaited his position in the Maharashtra Council.

Thackeray's chief ministerial position, that he acquired on November 28 last year hangs fire as he is not a member of either house of the state legislature.

If he does not become a member of the council by May 28, when he completes six months in office, Uddhav Thackeray will be forced to cease his power as the chief minister of Maharashtra.