New Delhi: Even as the nation remembers the 20 Galwan Valley braves of the Army on the eve of the 74th Independence Day, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Friday revealed that it too had fought pitched battles with the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA)-in some cases, from 17-20 hours-in the months of May and June in eastern Ladakh, the site of the ongoing three-month-long standoff between the two countries.

The ITBP troops fought shoulder-to-shoulder with the Army, and also brought the latter's injured troops to the rear, the force said in a statement today.

"The ITBP troops not only effectively used shields to protect themselves but also responded fiercely to PLA advancing troops and brought the situation under control. With the highest order of professional skills, ITBP troops fought shoulder to shoulder and also brought the injured Indian Army troops to the rear," the statement noted.

“Even when the ITBP troops fought whole night, they received minimum casualties by giving a befitting reply to the stone pelters of the PLA. At places, they gave determined standoff about 17 to 20 hours throughout the intervening night,” the statement further said.

According to reports, the names of at least 21 soldiers who took part in the skirmishes with the PLA, have been recommended for gallantry awards this year by ITBP Director General SS Deswal.

Further, 294 soldiers have been awarded with the DG’s commendation rolls and insignias.