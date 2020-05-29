New Delhi: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Ministers over their opinion on the extension of the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Friday said that he feels that the lockdown will be extended by 15 days, adding that, however, there should be several relaxations. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0 or Exit Blueprint? Amit Shah Meets PM Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Day After Holding Talks With CMs

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Goa CM said, "I spoke to HM Shah on phone and I feel lockdown may be extended for 15 more days. However, we demand that there should be some relaxations-restaurants should be allowed with social distancing at 50% capacity."

"Many people also want gyms to resume," he said.

Notably, the lockdown, which is currently in its fourth phase, is scheduled to end on May 31. It began on March 25 after being announced the previous night and was scheduled to end on April 14; however, it was first extended till May 3, then May 17 and finally till May 31.

With lockdown 4.0 nearing its end, speculations have been rife if there will be lockdown 5.0. Earlier this week, there were reports that the fifth phase of the lockdown will begin on June 1, a day after lockdown 4.0 ends, but will be restricted to 11 major cities which together contribute 70% of the country’s total number of coronavirus cases.

These cities are: Mumbai, Pune, Thane (Maharashtra), Delhi (Delhi), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kolkata (West Bengal), Ahmedabad, Surat (Gujarat), Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and Jaipur (Rajasthan).

Also on Friday, the Home Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliberate on the extension of the nationwide lockdown.