Jammu and Kashmir, which has been facing a month of communication blockade, will on Thursday come back online with the restoration of all landline connections across the Valley.

Restrictions on communication had been imposed following the move by the central government to abrogate Article 370, which accords special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Along with landlines, mobile and internet connections were also disabled across the Valley.

The new development was announced by District Magistrate and Development Commissioner of Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary, in a tweet in which he also thanked people for their patience.

Most telephone exchanges to be functional tonight across Valley. Mobiles being restored gradually, already buzzing in Kupwara. Thanks for patience and regrets for inconvenience. https://t.co/x2BETGHEa0 — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) September 4, 2019

Telephone exchanges have been opened in batches over the past 30 days for re-establishing communication lines. Mobile phone connections are gradually being restored across the Valley too. However, there is no word yet from the authorities on the restoration of internet connectivity in the valley.

Along with the news about restoration of communication, Choudhary had also tweeted some good news for apple growers, stating that the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) is set to buy all three grades of the fruit at an impressive price.

“Every single fruit will bring in greater value, enhanced income at no transportation hassles,” he had written.

He further tweeted that the power supply in the state is also set to improve further and that a range of new projects for improving and strengthening power infra in Srinagar is on the cards.