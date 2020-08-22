New Delhi: In a missive to the state governments, the Centre on Saturday asked them to not formulate own rules as far as inter-state and intra-state movement is concerned. Also Read - Unlock 3: After Opening Hotels, Historic Monuments, Now Centre Plans to Open Banquet Halls at Half Capacity

"I would like to draw your kind attention to para-5 of these guidelines which clearly state that there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval.e-permit will be required for such movements. This includes the movement of persons and goods for cross-land border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries," Ajay Bhalla wrote in the letter.

"It has, however, been reported that local level restrictions on movement are being imposed by various districts/states. Such restrictions are creating problems in inter-state movement of good and services and are impacting the supply chain, resulting in disruption of economic activities and employment, besides affecting the supply of goods and services," the letter added.

“Such restrictions amount to a violation of guidelines issued by MHA under provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005,” it said.

The Mizoram government has closed all international and inter-state borders till August 31, barring three entry points — Vairengte and Bairabi on the Mizoram-Assam border and Kanhmun on the state’s border with Tripura, which will be opened for the movement of commodities.

The Meghalaya government has decided to close all entry points to Meghalaya for one week every month in the next three months, starting September 2020, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has recently announced.