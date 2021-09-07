Srinagar: Most restrictions have been eased and mobile internet connection has been successfully restored in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K Police said on Wednesday. The development comes four days after hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, 92, died in Srinagar.Also Read - After Row, J&K Police Releases video Showing Geelani's Burial As per Islamic Rites | Watch

"Most of the restrictions are eased including the Internet and the situation is fully normal in both regions of Kashmir and Jammu but under close watch," Jammu & Kashmir Police said in its latest bulletin.

Voice calls and mobile internet was suspended till 5 PM on September 6 in Jammu and Kashmir to keep a vigilance after "sporadic incidents" were reported at some places. However, the police had last evening said that internet services were restored in eight of the 10 districts in the Kashmir valley on Monday.

Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh earlier complimented the Police CAPF and Army deployments for the highly professional handling of the ground situation over the last 5 days, following the death of the senior separatist leader.

“Special restraint shown by police and security forces and very responsible conduct of the local people especially youth is highly appreciated. We have to move forward together to strengthen peace identifying the enemies of peace and weaning out the mischievous elements strictly dealing with them under law,” the J&K Police stated.

Geelani died last Wednesday night at his residence here after a prolonged illness. The body was laid to rest at a graveyard in a nearby mosque.