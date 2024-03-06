Restrictions Imposed at Delhi Borders As Farmers Plan To Resume Protest March To National Capital Today

Farmers Protest: Delhi Police said security has been tightened at the Tikri, Singhu and the Ghazipur borders, and railway and metro stations and bus stands.

Protesting farmers from various states made their arrangements for marching to the national capital.

Farmers Protest Latest Update: Traffic restrictions have been imposed and security has been beefed up at Delhi borders as farmers plan to resume their protest march to the national capital on Wednesday in support of their various demands. Because of the proposed protests, the Delhi Police said security has been tightened at the Tikri, Singhu and the Ghazipur borders, and railway and metro stations and bus stands.

Their various demands to the central government include a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, and no hike in electricity tariffs.

“Tomorrow, on March 6, farmers from all over India will march peacefully towards Jantar Mantar in Delhi,” farmer leader Tejveer Singh told reporters at Shambhu Border on Tuesday.

He said that farmers from various states made their arrangements for marching to the national capital.

“Farmers from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar have made all preparations to move to Delhi for the march,” Singh added. The farmers also called for a four-hour countrywide ‘rail roko’ on March 10.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) national body has given a call for the Mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14 to highlight issues of a legal guarantee of MSP, against the electricity amendment bill, freedom from debt, old age pension, rolling back of labour codes, and other pending issues.

Giving a call to march to Delhi, the farmers have been camping at multiple points in areas bordering the national capital since February 13 along with their tractors, mini-vans, and pickup trucks, demanding, among others, a law guaranteeing MSP (minimum support price) and withdrawal of police cases against farmers during earlier protests.

During the last round of talks, which ended past midnight on February 18, the panel of three Union ministers made an offer to buy five crops — moong dal, urad dal, tur dal, maize, and cotton — from farmers at MSP for five years through central agencies. However, the protesting farmers turned down the demand and returned to their protest sites.

