New Delhi: A curfew was once again imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday after suspected militants snatched a rifle from a personal security officer (PSO) of a local Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in Kishtwar district. A massive search operation is underway.

This comes in the wake of the announcement from the Department of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir that the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the revocation of Article 370 have been lifted from all the areas.

“Restrictions lifted from all areas, traffic movement has increased manifold. Landlines fully functional, mobile phones considerably working in Kupwara & Handwara,” news agency ANI quoted the J&K government as saying.

Notably, a high-level Indian delegation met the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday and briefed her on the situation prevailing in the union territory.

On Wednesday, the Union Home Ministry brought to light the considerable improvement in the attendance of school teachers and students and added that all the Health Institutions in J&K are fully functional.

4. All banks/ ATMs functional; Over Rs. 108cr withdrawn by public only from J&K Bank. Other bank details awaited

5. Stock of Petroleum products and food grains adequate; Movement of over 42600 trucks carrying supplies since 06.08.19@diprjk @PIB_India — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) September 11, 2019

