New Delhi: In a bid to avoid any untoward incident, curfew-like restrictions were reimposed in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, to prevent Muharram processions from being taken out, that might lead to violence. It has been said that for the first time in decades, Valley especially Srinagar observed silent Muharram as the authorities have completely banned black banners and customary processions this year.

Meanwhile, a large number of security forces were deployed and restrictions were reimposed on civilian movement in city centre Lal Chowk and adjoining areas. Reports claimed that concertina wires were placed at all entry points to prevent civilians from taking out big Muharram processions. Only people, who have medical emergencies were allowed to pass the barricade, said a report in a leading daily.

The J&K administration might continue the curbs for Monday and Tuesday, when major processions are expected to be taken out in different parts of the Valley.

Speaking to a portal, a resident of Alamgari Bazar said that for the first time in the Valley there is no semblance of Muharram. “In the past, the government wouldn’t allow a few big processions taken out from particular places of Srinagar. But this time, the ban is strict,” he added.

Normal life has been crippled in Jammu and Kashmir, after the central government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted the state a special status to the Valley.