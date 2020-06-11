New Delhi: Evnen as Maharsahtra is fighting the worst COVID-9 battle across the country, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has demanded the Centre to resume local rail services in Mumbai. The demand was made for those who are enagaged in esential services and to make commute easy for them. Also Read - Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding Postponed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in Hyderabad?

“The hospital staff and other workforce engaged in essential and emergency services are finding it difficult to commute from far off areas to Mumbai. We have been demanding resumption of local rail services from the Centre. This is very important for the workforce,” India Today quoted Uddhav Thackeray as saying. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Soon? Johnson & Johnson to Start Human Trials in July, 2 Months Earlier Than Planned

Uddhav Thackeray had also made the same demand during a video conference with PM Modi a month ago. Also Read - COVID-19 in India: As Numbers Rise, Experts Predict 8-10 Lakh Cases By End of July

The coronavirus tally in Maharashtra on Wednesday went up to 94,041 with 3,254 new cases and 149 deaths. The death toll due to the pandemic in the state reached 3,438 with 149 new deaths being recorded during the day. Acknowledging that the COVID-19 threat will persist in the state, Uddhav Thackeray yesterday urged everyone to follow the guidelines strictly.

“If the relaxations to the lockdown start turning out to be risky, we will be compelled to re-impose the lockdown,” Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

“The state government is taking cautious steps for ‘Mission Begin Again’. Like we imposed the lockdown in phases, it will have to be lifted in a phased manner. The danger is yet to pass. But, we cannot bring the economic cycle to a grinding halt even as we fight Corona,” CM Uddhav Thackeray had said.