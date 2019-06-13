New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is believed to have given a four-hour ultimatum to the protesting junior doctors across the state, whose strike entered the third day on Thursday.

The CM has directed all agitating doctors to resume work in four hours or be ready to face action, reports suggest.

Mamata Banerjee visited the state-run Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital where the junior doctors are holding a strike since the last two days in protest of the attack on doctors in another city hospital.

West Bengal CM at SSKM Medical college in Kolkata to doctors on strike: Hospitals should start working within 4 hrs. Strong action will be taken against those doctors who don’t perform their duty. Nothing can be as unfortunate as doctors not working for 4 days, I condemn this. pic.twitter.com/61lugyUosx — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019

Banerjee was seen talking to some of the patients waiting at the hospital’s lobby outside the emergency department and issued instructions to the hospital officials over phone.

The chief minister has alleged that the agitation was a part of the conspiracy of rival parties. “The junior doctors’ agitation is a conspiracy by the CPI(M) and the BJP,” Banerjee, who also holds the health and family welfare portfolio, said. She contended that outsiders had entered medical colleges and hospitals to create disturbances.

Protesting against the brutal attack on two junior doctors by the family members of a dead patient in Kolkata’s state-run NRS Medical College and Hospital on Monday night, the doctors across the state stopped work at the outpatient departments (OPDs) since Wednesday.

Following the incident, work was held in all the state-run hospitals in Bengal on Tuesday.

With inputs from agencies