New Delhi: As coronavirus cases in India near the one lakh mark on the single-day rise, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday instructed all states to conduct mandatory retesting of all symptomatic negative cases through the RT-PCR test in order to prevent any negligence over containing the virus spread.

The announcement comes on a day when India saw the biggest single-day jump of COVID-19 cases with 95,735 fresh infections.

"Union Health Ministry and ICMR have jointly written to all the States/UTs and urged them to ensure that the all symptomatic negative cases of RAT are mandatorily retested using the RT-PCR test," read a statement issued this morning.

The ministry noted that many states were not following up Rapid Antigency Tests with the RT-PCR test to confirm a negative COVID-19 case.

“This is necessary to ensure that such symptomatic negative cases do not remain untested and do not spread the disease among their contacts. This will also ensure early detection and isolation/hospitalization of such false negatives,” it stated.

The Health Ministry urged all states and Union Territories to “urgently” establish a monitoring mechanism by forming a designated team in every district and state level to follow up such cases.

These teams will analyse details of RAT conducted on a daily basis in the districts and state and ensure that there are no delays in retesting of all symptomatic negative cases, the ministry said.

Currently, India’s daily positivity rate in the country is 8.4 per cent. Meanwhile the total cases stand at 44,65,864, including 9,19,018 active cases, 34,71,784 cured/discharged/migrated and 75,062 deaths.