New Delhi: A 94-year-old former Foreign Ministry official was injured and his wife stabbed to death during a robbery at their home in Safdarjung Enclave of the South West district of the national capital, the police said here on Sunday. Also Read - Amit Shah Holds Key Meet With LG, Kejriwal Over Coronavirus Situation in Delhi, Cases Cross 56,000-mark

The couple – B.R. Chawla and Kanta Chawla – lived by themselves after the death of their two children a few years ago. Also Read - Create Isolation Wards, Carry Out Rapid Tests: Delhi Committee's COVID-19 Prevention Directions to Prisons

According to the police, the crime took place around 9 p.m. on Saturday when the newly appointed security guard of the building with accomplices barged into their house and overpowered them. Also Read - Satyendar Jain Health Update: Delhi Minister’s Fever Subsides, Oxygen Level Improves, to be Shifted to General Ward by Monday

When Kanta tried to resist, one of the accused stabbed her with a sharp object. “She became unconscious and fell on the sofa,” a senior police officer said. The robbers escaped with all the cash and jewellery kept in the cupboard of bedroom, he added.

After their escape, Chawla alerted the neighbours. Chawla”s wife was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to the injuries.

A case has been registered and the CCTV footage of the building is being scanned.