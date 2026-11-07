Returned from Singapore for nephew’s wedding, Faridabad man shot dead by neighbour over parking dispute, 16 rounds fired

A dispute over parking turned deadly in Faridabad's Sector 21C on Dhanteras after a man allegedly shot his neighbour 8-9 times with a licensed pistol. The accused reportedly fired 15-16 rounds before fleeing with his family.

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Returned from Singapore for nephew's wedding, Faridabad man shot dead by neighbour over parking dispute, 16 rounds fired (Image: IANS)

A parking dispute between two neighbours turned fatal in Haryana’s Faridabad on Friday when a man was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour following an argument. The incident took place in Sector 21C on the occasion of Dhanteras. The deceased has been identified as Paramjit Dhankar, who had returned to India from Singapore just two days before the shooting to attend a family wedding. He was reportedly living in Singapore for work and had come home to celebrate the wedding of his nephew, scheduled for November 24.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Mohan alias Monu Sharma, allegedly fired 15 to 16 rounds from his licensed pistol during the argument. Around eight to nine bullets struck Paramjit, killing him on the spot.

Surajkund Station House Officer (SHO) Prahlad Kumar said Paramjit lived with his wife, son and daughter on the first floor of house number 641. He originally belonged to Hisar and was employed with a major company in Singapore.

How did the parking dispute turn into a shooting?

Police said the incident happened at around 8 pm when Paramjit returned home after going to the gym. He reportedly got into an argument with his neighbour Mohan, who lives on the third floor of the same building.

The disagreement started over parking but soon turned into a heated argument. During the confrontation, Mohan allegedly pulled out his licensed pistol and fired several rounds at Paramjit.

The SHO said that eight to nine bullets hit the victim, leaving him dead.

Police suspect previous tension between two families

Investigators have also found that relations between the two families were reportedly strained for some time. According to the police, another argument had taken place around five days before the shooting. During that incident, the accused allegedly used abusive language against Paramjit’s son.

Police are examining whether the earlier dispute played a role in Friday’s shooting.

After the incident, Mohan allegedly escaped from the spot along with his family members. Police teams have launched a search operation to locate and arrest him.

Police collect evidence from crime scene

After receiving information about the shooting, teams from the Surajkund police station, Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reached the spot. Investigators recovered empty bullet cartridges from the scene and began collecting evidence to establish the sequence of events.

Paramjit’s body has been sent to ESI Medical College for a post-mortem examination.

The police are investigating the case and conducting searches to trace the accused. Further details are awaited.