New Delhi: As many offices have reopened in the wake of unlock guidelines of the Central government, employees have started returning to workplace. However, it must be noted that the coronavirus cases have not completely gone from the country as yet and employees need to take extra care while working in office. Starting from wearing masks to maintaining social distance, employees need to follow certain COVID guidelines to star safe at workplace.

The private and government office were opened as the nationwide lockdown took a heavy toll on businesses and individuals. During the lockdown period, Work From Home (WFH) became a widely accepted arrangement.

But now, as the restrictions are being lifted, businesses are trying to use the opportunity to get back up and running. Notably, the Central government has released detailed regulations as many of us start venturing back to office.

Keeping the rising cases of coronavirus in mind, various safety provisions are being made as per official directives for thermal scanning and sanitizing at offices. Here’s how you can ensure a safe return to office amid coronavirus pandemic:

1) Employees and employers need to avoid physical group meetings and gatherings. It is better to keep the number of people assembling to extreme limit according to the setup. Moreover, it is also highly recommended that client meetings and even internal meetings are conducted via video conferencing.

2) While entering office, employees should not touch doorknobs or lift buttons with bare hands. They need to be mindful of what they are touching and make sure they have a tissue handy. Moreover, not more than 3 people should be taking the elevator at once in office. Use staircase instead of lift – it is good for health and fitness as well.

3) No handshake please. Employees need to find new ways to greet co-workers. Hugging should be highly avoided. Also, you need to maintain social distancing while interacting with people.

4) It is always better to disinfect your desk, mouse, keyboard and the laptop/desktop screen daily before starting your work for the day.

5) Moreover, you need to ensure that there is a space of at least six feet between your and your colleague’s seats.

6) Maintaining hygiene is a must. Hence you need to wash your hands properly and have your meals at a distance from others. Avoid using shared cutlery and if you absolutely have to, wash it yourself.

7) In this digital era, it is good to go paperless. Propose digital functioning and save paper. There is a high risk of getting infected if office work is done in pen and paper.

8) Washroom cleanliness is a must. Toilet seat sanitizer is really important to spray before and after using shared toilet in office.