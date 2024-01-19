REVEALED: First Image Of Ram Lalla Idol Inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

The 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, sculpted by Mysuru resident, who has a family background of five generations of famous sculptors, was brought to the temple on January 17.

Ayodhya: The idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Thursday. This marks a significant step towards the culmination of the long-standing Ram Janmabhoomi mandir ‘pran-pratishta’ ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on January 22. The 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, sculpted by Mysuru resident, who has a family background of five generations of famous sculptors, was brought to the temple on Wednesday.

Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday. The photos were shared by Sharad Sharma, media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

News agency ANI reported that Vedic Brahmins and revered acharyas were seen leading worship ceremonies inside the sacred precincts of the temple. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad said members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra also participated in the prayers.

