New Delhi: In what could qualify as a shocking revenge drama, a Nagpur man was allegedly killed by his relatives who suspected that his mother might have been doing black magic on them.

Thirty-five-year-old Arun Santosh Waghmere, a resident of the Tarodi Khurd locality in Nagpur, was found dead on Sunday morning. A manhunt was launched and it was found out that there was a web of family conspiracies behind the murder. Arun’s paternal aunt Ratnamala Manoj Ganvir and her daughter Shubhangi were arrested on charges of killing Arun. However, Shubhangi’s boyfriend was also a conduit in the murder who is on the run.

Four months ago, Ganvir’s brother had committed suicide. Ganvir’s other daughter Pratima, too, often fell sick. It was then that Ganvir suspected that Arun’s mother was affecting her family through her black magic power. Even Arun didn’t like Shubhangi’s closeness with Vishwakarma, the third accused in the murder case.

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered at the Wathoda Police Station.

(With PTI Inputs)