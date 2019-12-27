Gwalior: After a Master of Arts question in Gwalior’s Jiwaji University described some fighters as “revolutionary terrorists”, a section of students and the opposition BJP staged a protest in Madhya Pradesh.

While members of All India Democratic Student Organisation (AIDSO) staged a protest in the University’s campus on Thursday, its district president Mitali Shukla demanded to know from the varsity if the country’s revolutionaries were “terrorists”.

It must be noted that the question, in Wednesday’s examination paper of ‘Political Philosophy-III; Modern Indian Political Thought’ for M.A. Political Science students (Third Semester), read “Describe the activities of revolutionary terrorist. What is the difference between extremists and revolutionary terrorists?”

Further, the student organisation also submitted a memorandum to Jiwaji University’s Deputy Registrar Rajiv Mishra. “This question is sending a wrong message among the students as revolutionaries are being termed as terrorists.

The country’s revolutionaries are our ideals. We demand action against the professor who set this question paper,” Shukla said. Deputy Registrar Rajiv Mishra said, “The examination department of the University is seeking clarification from the professor who set the question paper. The examination committee will take a suitable decision after it gets a reply from the concerned professor.”

Speaking on reports of revolutionaries termed as ‘terrorists’ in Post Graduation exam, IK Mansoori, Registrar of Jiwaji University, said, “A committee has been set up & matter is being investigated. Information is being obtained from concerned examiner. Further action will be taken.”

Meanwhile, ex-Chief Minister and BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanded action and called the issue “embarrassing as well as painful”. “How can anyone call them terrorists? Because of their sacrifices, we are able to breathe freely. My demand to the Madhya Pradesh government is to take strict action against such irresponsible people.”

(With PTI inputs)