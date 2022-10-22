Rewa road accident: As many as 15 people were killed and 40 others were injured in a collision between a bus and a trolley near Suhagi Pahari in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa. Of the 40 injured, 20 are admitted to a hospital in Prayagraj (UP).Also Read - Attacked By Stray Dogs, 5-Year-Old Dies In Madhya Pradesh

According to primary information the bus, carrying around 100 passengers, was going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur. The accident took place on National Highway 30 on Friday around 11.30 pm.

Navneet Bhasin, Rewa Superintendent of Police, said most of the people travelling in the bus were labourers from Uttar Pradesh, who had boarded the bus from Madhya Pradesh's Katni.

They had come to Katni from Hyderabad in a separate bus, officials said, adding that the group of labourers was heading home for Diwali.

Meanwhile, the cause of the crash could not be ascertained and police were looking into the matter.