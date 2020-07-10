New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Asia’s largest MW 750 solar power plant project in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh through video conference. The solar plant is spread across 1,590 acres of land and is India’s first single-site solar plant. Also Read - 'Sure, Pure And Secure', PM Modi Dedicates Nation Asia's Largest 750 MW Solar Plant in MP's Rewa

"Rewa Solar Project is an example of the excellent results that can be achieved if there is a synergy between central and state governments," the central government said in a release.

Here's what you need to know:

1. The Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) project is Asia’s largest single-site solar power plant with a total solar installed capacity of 750 megawatts.

2. It has three solar generating units of 250 MW each spread over 500-hectare land, in a 1590-hectare solar park.

3. The mega solar plant has been designed in a joint venture of Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (MPUVN) and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). It will cater to the needs of different type of power off-takers, including Power Management Company, Madhya Pradesh, as well as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

4. By catering 24 per cent of the energy to Delhi Metro it will become the first renewable energy solar plant to conduct an inter-state sale of solar electricity.

5. The Rewa solar plant exemplifies India’s commitment to attain the target of 175 gigawatt (GW) of installed renewable energy capacity by 2022.

6. The solar plant will also reduce emission equivalent to approximately 15 lakh tonne of carbon dioxide every year.

7. The project caught global attention by landing a record low-winning bid of ₹2.97 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in 2017 in the country through intelligent risk distribution. Since then, it has become an anthem for India’s clean energy evangelists.

8. At the inaugural, PM Modi said, “Not just for the present, solar energy will be a medium of energy needs of the 21st century because solar power is sure, pure and secure. The idea behind ‘One World, One Sun, One Grid’ is to fulfil the energy needs of many smaller nations on the planet.”

9. India is also underway developing replicas of the Rewa solar plant in Shajapur, Neemuch and Chhatarpur, the Prime Minister noted.

10. The Rewa solar project was accredited to two individuals – then MPUVNL managing director Manu Shrivastava and former joint secretary in MNRE Tarun Kapoor – who helped establish the plan. Kapoor also earned the tag of India’s ‘solar man’ for the Rewa project.