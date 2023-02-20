Top Recommended Stories

Chennai-Hyderabad Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat As Passenger Gets Late At RGI Airport

A hoax bomb call threat was received at RGI Airport from a passenger himself.

Updated: February 20, 2023 5:21 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Hyderabad: A bomb threat call was received at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad for a Chennai to Hyderabad flight today. The airport security immediately checked the flight and all the passengers were evacuated, reports news agency ANI. Later, it was found that it was a hoax threat call made a flight passenger as he got late in catching the aircraft.

The accused passenger has been taken into police custody at the moment.
Earlier today, IndiGo flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat on Monday. According to the national carrier, all necessary security protocols were followed and the aircraft was cleared for takeoff.

Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport has also released a statement and informed that the flight landed safely at 12:20 pm and was taken to the isolation bay. “Airport security followed necessary checks to verify the threat and after proper probe, the threat turned out to be hoax and the aircraft was released for onward journey,” the officials said.

More details are awaited on the story.

Published Date: February 20, 2023 5:11 PM IST

Updated Date: February 20, 2023 5:21 PM IST

