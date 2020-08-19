New Delhi: Soon after the Supreme Court handed over the investigation into the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who soared to recent prominence during the Bihar-Maharashtra tussle over the probe, said he is very happy. “Today’s verdict has proved that Bihar Police was correct. The way Mumbai Police behaved was illegal.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: SC Orders CBI Probe, Asks Mumbai Police to Handover All Evidence

The June 14 death became murky with several allegations and counter-allegations lobbed by both Sushant’s family and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea in her affidavit to the Supreme Court mentioned Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as responsible for the FIR against her filed in Patna.

Commenting on that, DGP Pandey said, “Rhea Chakraborty has no authority to comment of Bihar’s CM. If today Sushant Singh Rajput is getting justice, it is because of the Nitish Kumar.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his residence. While this was believed to be a case of suicide, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide.

After Bihar Police initiated a parallel probe in the case, it alleged several loopholes in the initial probe, including the absence of any FIR. Mumbai Police was also accused of blocking Bihar Police’s probe by sending IAS officer Vinay Tiwari to quarantine when he reached Mumbai for the investigation.