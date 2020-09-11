New Delhi: Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently behind the bars at Mumbai’s Byculla jail, is living in a single cell without a ceiling fan or a bed. A report by news channel NDTV said that her cell is next to Indrani Mukerjea, who is accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. Also Read - SSR Case: This is What Delivery Boy Has to Say Who Couriered 500 gms of Marijuana to Showik Chakraborty

The report added that she has been given a single cell as authorities fear that she may be attacked by fellow prisoners. She is under the watch of two constables, who are guarding her day and night.

The NDTV report said that Rhea has been provided with a mat to sleep on, but without a pillow. There is no fan in the room either.

Earlier in the day, a Mumbai Special Court rejected the bail applications of actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and four others accused in the drugs case filed by Narcotics Control Bureau. All the six accused are likely to move the Bombay High Court for bail.

Until further relief, Rhea — who was arrested on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody till September 22 — will remain in the Byculla Jail.

The other accused, Miranda – home manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, house help Sawant, and two drug peddlers – are also in judicial custody.