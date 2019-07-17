Ranchi: A Ranchi court on Wednesday modified its earlier order which mandated distribution of copies of the Holy Quran by student named Richa Bharti, ANI reported. She was earlier arrested for allegedly uploading a communal post on social media.

“The I.O. has prayed that the condition of donating Holy Kuran by the petitioner may be done away with because of difficulties in its implementation. The petition of the I.O. has been forwarded by Id. AAP (sic),” the Court of Judicial Magistrate XXI, Ranchi said in a statement.

A Ranchi Court modified its earlier order by dropping additional condition of distribution of copies of Holy Quran by a student, Richa Bharti.Court had earlier passed judgement to distribute Holy Quran as condition for bail, for posting an allegedly communal post on social media. pic.twitter.com/kJXBNOgvEF — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

On July 12, Richa Bharti, a BCom student, was arrested following a complaint filed by a member of the Anjuman Committee for allegedly sharing a communal post on Facebook.

She was earlier ordered by the Court to distribute the Holy Quran as a condition for bail. However, she refused to abide by the verdict and reportedly approached the Jharkhand High Court for relief, Financial Express reported.