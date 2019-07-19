Ranchi: Richa Bharti, the 19-year-old B.Com student who was arrested last week following a complaint about allegedly sharing a communal post on Facebook and later released, has been provided security cover.

After her release, she informed the court about receiving threats over social media following which four security personnel were deployed outside her house on Friday.

“My family and I are getting threats on social media. It is difficult for me and my family members to move out of our house. I can be attacked on my way to college,” Richa Bharti told reporters on Friday.

A Ranchi Court modified its earlier order by dropping additional condition of distribution of copies of Holy Quran by a student, Richa Bharti.Court had earlier passed judgement to distribute Holy Quran as condition for bail, for posting an allegedly communal post on social media. pic.twitter.com/kJXBNOgvEF — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

Earlier, she was ordered by the Court to distribute the Holy Quran as a condition for bail. However, she refused to abide by the verdict and reportedly approached the Jharkhand High Court for relief.

Richa had sought security from the court after it dropped its condition of distributing five copies of the Quran from her bail. She had also written to the Jharkhand Women’s Commission about receiving threats.

Richa’s family is also concerned about some fake social accounts, which have been opened in her name over the past few days.

“Several people sought our bank account numbers after Richa’s arrest came to the limelight. The money could have been deposited by them. I have not checked the account details,” said Prakash Patel, Richa’s father.

