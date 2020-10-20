New Delhi: Riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet will now lead to the suspension of driving licence in Karnataka. Also Read - Torrential Rains: Flood-Like Situation in Maharashtra, Karnataka; 50 Dead in Telangana | Highlights

The move comes in the backdrop of an increase in the number of bikers being booked for not wearing helmets while riding.

According to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, riding a two-wheeler without a helmet on attracts a fine of Rs 1,000 and a three-month suspension of licence. However, the state government had reduced the fine amount to Rs 500 after a public outcry, while the three-month suspension rule was never put into force.

Transport department officials said the Supreme Court appointed committee on road safety held a video conference on October 14 and recommended the enforcement of stringent action against violators.

“The rule has been implemented with immediate effect across the State. Both the rider and the pillion should wear helmet,” a senior official of the Transport Department said.

A senior police officer of Bengaluru Traffic Police said riding without helmet was the highest among traffic violations in the city and that such infringements had increased after easing of the lockdown restrictions.

Between September 13 and 19, the traffic police had booked 43,141 cases of traffic violations and collected Rs 2.14 crore fine, and the next week, 55,717 cases were booked and Rs 2.35 crore was collected.

As many as 26,590 cases were related to helmetless riding during the September 13 to 19 week, while in the next week, the figure was 29,925.