Rift between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra? BJP alleges rift in Congress; accuses LoP of sidelining sister at INDIA bloc protests

BJP claims Congress is split into two camps and alleges Rahul Gandhi sidelined Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the mock Parliament and Ramlila Maidan protests.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/rift-between-rahul-gandhi-and-priyanka-gandhi-vadra-bjp-alleges-rift-in-congress-accuses-lop-of-sidelining-sister-at-india-bloc-protests-8541422/ Copy

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra -File image

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fresh political attack on the Congress party on Sunday, claiming that an internal rift has divided the opposition party into two distinct camps led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In a video message released on Instagram, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was not “allowed” to speak at the INDIA bloc’s mock parliament or the Ramlila Maidan rally because Rahul Gandhi feared being overshadowed by his sister. Patra further remarked that Priyanka Gandhi appeared visibly unhappy during the opposition events and took a dig stating her “vote has also been stolen” within the Gandhi family.

Mammoth rally at Ramlila Maidan

On Sunday, the opposition grouping held a mammoth rally at Ramlila Maidan here against alleged electoral irregularities and voter list revision.

“Yesterday, during the mock Parliament organised by the Congress party and led by Rahul Gandhi, I observed one thing: Priyanka Vadra was not given an opportunity to speak by Rahul Gandhi or the Congress party,” Patra said.

Everyone, including non-parliamentarians, was given an opportunity to speak, he said.

BJP alleges Priyanka Vadra appeared unhappy

“Today, at the rally at Ramlila Maidan, too, everyone expressed their views and spoke on their respective issues. But Priyanka Vadra appeared unhappy even today. Once again, she was not given an opportunity to speak,” he said.

“Could it be that Rahul Gandhi fears that if Priyanka Vadra is projected as a leader, he might be sidelined? Is this why Priyanka Vadra’s vote has also been stolen within the Gandhi family?” the BJP leader asked.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari wondered whether Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi camps had emerged within the Congress and accused the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha of suppressing the rise of his sister.

“Is a Rahul camp versus Priyanka camp emerging within the Congress party? Is the country now witnessing the battle between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra unfold in the open?” he asked.

Priyanka Vadra not allowed to speak?

“Today, at Ramlila Maidan, Priyanka Vadra was not allowed to speak. Priyanka, who has served as the Congress party’s general secretary and is Rahul Gandhi’s sister, was not given an opportunity to address the gathering by Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Even during the mock parliament, when Rahul Gandhi was undertaking his 100th “relaunch exercise”, Priyanka Gandhi was seated in the second row and was not allowed to speak, Bhandari claimed.

(With inputs from agencies)