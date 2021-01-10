New Delhi: In a veiled attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JDU) president Nitish Kumar said that his party had to pay price for delay in seat-sharing within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Also Read - Villagers Carry Bihar Man's Body to Bank, Demand Funeral Money From Account

Notably, the ruling NDA had secured a majority, with the BJP winning 74 seats, the JDU 43, down from 71 in the last elections in 2015. Eight seats were won by two other constituents of NDA.

Speaking at the JD-U state council meeting, Kumar asserted that the seat distribution within the NDA or the recently concluded assembly elections should have been done five months prior to the poll, but that was not done and as a result, JDU had to pay a big price for it.

The chief minister claimed that false propaganda was spread against him and his party. “We failed to anticipate who were our friends and who were not and on whom we should have trusted. After the election campaign, we got to understand that things were not conducive for us but by that time it was too late”, Kumar said, upping the ante against the BJP.

Furthermore, the JDU leader who returned as the Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term after the elections, reiterated that he was reluctant to hold on to the seat of power “but agreed only because of his party workers”.