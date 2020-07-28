New Delhi: ‘India is in a much better position than other countries in the fight against COVID-19’, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a day when India witnessed nearly 50,000 fresh cases, which took the country’s total tally to 14,35,453. Also Read - Coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Breach 1 Lakh Mark; Fourth And Fifth Worst-Hit States Now

Speaking at a virtual programme to mark the opening of the COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata, PM asserted that the deaths due to the coronavirus in India are much lower than many big countries

"India is in a much better position than other countries in the fight against the pandemic due to the "right decisions taken at the right time" in the country. The world is praising us because of the efforts of the foot soldiers. Our country has come to a point where it does not lack in awareness", said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also reiterated that India’s recovery rate is also higher than other countries and is improving on a daily basis.

Talking about efforts to contain the spread of the virus in rural areas, Prime Minister Modi said there is a need to develop new health infrastructure as well as boost the already existing health infrastructure facilities in the villages

He also emphasised the need to work on continuously attaching new and retired health professionals with the health system in order to prevent fatigue from setting in “our corona warriors”.