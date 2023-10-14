Right Swipe To Theft: Woman Vanishes With iPhone14, Gold And Money After Drugging Bumble Date In Gurugram’s DLF Phase 4

Gurugram: A man was drugged and robbed by a woman he met through the popular online dating app Bumble in Gurugram. The victim, Rohit Gupta, claimed that his ‘date’ ran off with his mobile phone, gold jewellery and even drained his bank accounts to the tune of Rs 1.78 lakh. The scene of this unfortunate incident took place in Gupta’s own residence, situated in DLF Phase 4. According to Gupta, he had been engaged in conversations with a woman, who introduced herself by the name Sakshi, also known as Payal, on Bumble. Sakshi presented herself as a resident of Delhi who was temporarily residing with her aunt in Gurugram.

The deceptive Bumble date

Gupta narrated that on October 1st, Sakshi expressed her desire to meet him personally. He said she called him around 10 PM asking him to pick her up from near Dockyard Bar situated in Sector 47. After picking her up, they bought some liquor from a nearby shop before returning to his house.

Once at his home, Sakshi asked Gupta to fetch ice from the kitchen while she stayed behind in the living room. It was during this brief absence that she allegedly spiked his drink with an unknown drug. The potency of the drug was such that it knocked out Gupta until the morning of October 3rd.

When he eventually regained consciousness two days later, he was met with the shocking revelation that both Sakshi and a plethora of his possessions had vanished. This included an iPhone Pro 14 device, two gold chains with an estimated worth of Rs. 90,000, and Rs. 10,000 in cash, along with credit and debit cards. These cards were subsequently used for unauthorised transactions amounting to Rs. 1.78 lakh.

“The effect of the drug was so severe that I woke up on the morning of October 3. I found the woman missing and so was my gold chain, an iPhone 14 Pro, Rs 10,000 cash, credit and debit card,” he said. “I found Rs. 1.78 lakh were also withdrawn through my credit and debit cards.”

Following Gupta’s complaint, the police have registered a case against Sakshi at Sector 29 Police Station on Tuesday. However, she remains elusive and is yet to be apprehended by the authorities.

An FIR has been filed under sections 328 (pertaining to causing harm through the use of poison) and 380 (relating to theft from a dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code, with the registration taking place at DLF police station.

