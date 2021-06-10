New Delhi: Hitting out at the government over mandatory online registration or registering on walk-in on the CoWin portal to get inoculated, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded that every person walking into a COVID-19 vaccination centre should get the jab. He said those who do not have access to the internet also have the right to life. Also Read - Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Can Cost Around Rs 730 in India, Lowest Price Globally

The Congress has been batting for vaccines for the poor, especially those living in far-flung and rural areas, who do not have digital access or smartphones.

The opposition party has also been demanding that COWIN registration should not be mandatory for getting the Covid vaccine.

“Online registration is not enough for the vaccine. Every person walking in at a vaccination centre should get the vaccine. Those who do not have access to internet also have the right to life,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi on Thursday.

वैक्सीन के लिए सिर्फ़ online रेजिस्ट्रेशन काफ़ी नहीं। वैक्सीन सेंटर पर walk-in करने वाले हर व्यक्ति को टीका मिलना चाहिए। जीवन का अधिकार उनका भी है जिनके पास इंटर्नेट नहीं है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 10, 2021

The Congress has been critical of the government’s vaccination policy and its handling of the Covid situation in the country.

(With PTI inputs)