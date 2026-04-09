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Meet Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Himanta Biswa Sarma, an entrepreneur and media tycoon; Check her net worth, family details here

Meet Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Himanta Biswa Sarma, an entrepreneur and media tycoon; Check her net worth, family details here

Assam CM owes Rs 95 lakh (housing loan, personal dues), while his wife has Rs 15.92 crore, including a Rs 11.54 crore PNB loan and business debts. Net worth after liabilities is around Rs 18.29 crore.

New Delhi: Riniki Bhuyan Sarma is one of the well-known faces in the Northeast’s media landscape. Born in Guwahati to a prominent industrialist, she is a gritty, independent woman who has carved a niche for herself. She’s a lawyer by profession, an ex-tennis player who has represented Assam in the nationals and the head of the largest media house of the region with 2 news channels (News Live and North East Live), 3 entertainment channels (Rang, Ramdhenu, and Indradhanu) and 1 Assamese newspaper (Niyamiya Barta). Besides, Riniki also heads 3 NGOs.

Recently, Congress leader Pawan Kheda held a press conference and alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds three passports. Khera also shared images of documents that purportedly showed properties in her name in the UAE and a company registered in Wyoming, United States, which he said were not disclosed in Sarma’s affidavit. Following this, an Assam Police team reached Pawan Khera’s Delhi residence and conducted raids.

All you need to know about Riniki Bhuyan Sarma

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma was born in Guwahati to a leading industrialist of the time

Riniki grew up within the business environs of the society.

After completing her schooling from St Mary’s School, she went on to pursue her graduation and post-graduation from Cotton College, Guwahati.

She then pursued LLB and is currently enrolled in the Bar Council of India.

During her graduation days in Cotton College, she met the then General Secretary of the college, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

They fell in love and got married after a courtship of 10 years.

The couple now has two children

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma: Net Worth

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, an entrepreneur, owns Pride East media network and drives family wealth through salaries, shares (Rs 2.74 crore), mutual funds (Rs 2.32 crore), and a vehicle (Rs 21.6 lakh). Her Guwahati properties form the bulk of immovables. She declared no criminal cases.

Himanta Biswa Sarma: Net Worth

Himanta Sarma’s personal movable assets total Rs 2.37 crore, including no immovable properties.

His wife holds Rs 13.54 crore in movables

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma has has Rs 19.25 crore in immovables, such as residential buildings in Guwahati.

Key holdings include bank deposits (Rs 68 lakh self), gold (180g self, 1.4kg spouse), and properties valued up to Rs 11 crore each on R.G. Baruah Road.

Sarma’s income stems from his government salary, with ITRs showing Rs 12-31 lakh annually over 2021-2025.

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma earns primarily from Pride East Entertainment, with ITRs rising from Rs 2.96 crore (2021-22) to Rs 4.19 crore (2024-25).

No undeclared sources or government contracts appear in filings.

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s family liabilities stand at Rs 16.87 crore. Assam CM owes Rs 95 lakh (housing loan, personal dues), while his wife has Rs 15.92 crore, including a Rs 11.54 crore PNB loan and business debts. Net worth after liabilities is around Rs 18.29 crore.

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