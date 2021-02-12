New Delhi: A day after a 25-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was stabbed to death allegedly by four men, his father Ajay Sharma on Thursday narrated his ordeal and said a frenzied mob had entered their home and “assaulted” his younger son. The incident took place at a birthday party in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area where a donation drive was being carried out in the area by the Bajrang Dal to raise money for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. New information revealed that he was also raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. Also Read - Magh Mela 2021: ‘Ram Naam’ & 'Hanuman' Facemasks a Hit Among Visitors, Sales Surge

The deceased, identified as Rinku Sharma, got into a heated argument with the four men at a birthday party on Wednesday night. The four accused later went to the victim's house and stabbed him with a knife, the police report stated.

All the four accused — Zahid, Mehtab, Danish and Islam — were arrested on Thursday, police said.

Rinku Sharma Murder Case: What His Father Said

“When Manu (younger son) went to open the door, about 15-25 people tried to barge in and began slamming the door with batons. Then my son took out a stick. They brutally assaulted my younger son. The mob broke into the house while my son (Rinku Sharma) tried to get out,” Ajay Sharma said.

Rinku Sharma Murder Case: Key Reason

However, Rinku’s family members also highlighted another reason why he was killed. Witnessing the donation campaign in the area, Rinku joined in their chants and raised slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in support of Ram Mandir construction. However, he was murdered allegedly by neighbourhood Muslim men “in cold blood”.

What we Know so Far

According to the police, on Wednesday night, when both the victim and accused men were attending the birthday party, an argument broke out between them over their food joints in Rohini which had to be shut down after they started incurring losses. They also slapped and threatened each after which they left.

The two parties had similar tussles over the same issue sometime back as well, police said.

Later, the four men went to Sharma’s house where the victim along with his elder brother were already standing outside with sticks. A scuffle broke out between the two sides again during which the accused stabbed Sharma and fled from the spot, a senior police officer said. The victim was then rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, he said.

“All the four men have been arrested and a case has been registered against them,” Sudhanshu Dhama, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) said.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders claimed that Rinku Sharma was associated with the organisation and was killed because he was collecting donations for Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

“We urge the administration to arrest the culprits without delay and ensure strictest punishment to them,” said VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain. The police, however, has denied these allegations.