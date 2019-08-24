New Delhi: Former Union Finance Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Jaitley, 66, passed away at Delhi AIIMS today.

“It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley, Hon’ble Member of Parliament & former Finance Minister, Government of India at 12.07 pm on August 24, 2019,” read the press release.

Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi on August 9 and was treated by a multidisciplinary team of senior doctors.

Born in December 1952, Arun Jaitley completed his BCom from Shri Ram College of Commerce, New Delhi in 1973 and passed his LLB degree from the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, in 1977.

He was a member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and president of Student Union of Delhi University in 1974. He was also under preventive detention for 19 months during the emergency.

Since 1987, he has been practising law in several high courts and the Supreme Court of India. In V.P Singh government he was appointed Additional Solicitor General.

He has been a member of the national executive of the BJP since 1991 and became party spokesperson before 1999 general elections.

In Vajpayee government, Jaitley held several cabinet portfolios such as Finance, Defence, Corporate Affairs, Commerce and Industry, and Law and Justice.

Jaitley, also a senior advocate in the Supreme Court of India, served as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 2009-2014.

In second innings of the Modi government, Jaitley decided not to join the cabinet due to health issues.