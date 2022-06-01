New Delhi: A day after Singer KK or Krishnakumar Kunnath died of suspected heart attack, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government will honour the singer with a gun salute at the Kolkata airport. KK who was known for some of his blockbuster hits like ‘Tadap Tadap’, ‘Pal’ and ‘Yaaron’ died at 53 after performing in a live concert in Kolkata.Also Read - Palaces Near Delhi NCR: 6 Luxurious Resorts That Offer a Slice of Royalty

The iconic singer was rushed to Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) after he fell ill during a concert at Nazrul Manch auditorium in South Kolkata. The doctors at CMRI had declared him brought dead.

How Did KK Die?

He was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead around 10 pm, they said. Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death.

Condolences Pour in

As the news of his sudden death broke, condolences from contemporaries, associates from the film industry, and fans started pouring on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tribute to the popular singer. The prime minister said he was saddened by the untimely demise of KK, whose songs, he said, reflected a wide range of emotions.

“Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti,” Modi said in a tweet.

KK had represented the many tones of the Indian youth growing up in the 1990s and 2000s, was known for his varied discography which included romantic ballads like “Tadap Tadap”, “Bas Ek Pal”, “Aankhon Mein Teri”, disco numbers “Koi Kahe”, “It’s The Time To Disco”, and non-film tracks such as “Pal” and “Aapki Dua”.