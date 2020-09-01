New Delhi: The Indian national flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament fly at half-mast as 7-day State mourning is being observed in the country following the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Mukherjee (84) who was hospitalised for 21 days, died in the national capital on Monday. His son and parliamentarian Abhijeet Mukherjee took to Twitter and announced the demise of the veteran leader. Also Read - Bihar Elections 2020: Congress Postpones Today’s Virtual Rally as Mark of Respect For Pranab Mukherjee

Later, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a 7-day State Mourning in honour of former President. "As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive. During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment," the MHA said in an official release.

According to the reports, the mortal remains of the Congress veteran will be kept at his official residence 10, Rajaji Marg, New Delhi around 9 am for dignitaries to pay their last respects. The mortal remains will "proceed in hearse van instead of normal gun carriage", due to Covid-19 related protocols. His family had said that the funeral will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday at the Lodhi Road crematorium.