New Delhi: In the wake of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's demise, the Delhi police on Thursday issued a movement pass to the cinema veteran's daughter Riddhima Kapoor, for her immediate Mumbai visit. Four others were issued passes too.

Notably, Rishi Kapoor succumbed to leukemia at 8:45 AM Thursday in Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

He was in the hospital for two weeks, and moved to the ICU on Wednesday evening after his condition deterioated. The actor was in a serious condition, with his wife Neetu Kapoor by his side and his son Ranbir Kapoor making regular visits to the hospital.

Rishi Kapoor was battling cancer since 2018. He got treated in the US for a year and had returned to India in September 2019 after recovery. However, he fell ill again later.

He is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor and children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.