New Delhi: The news of the demise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran and former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has saddened the country.

Politicians across party lines, celebrities expressed their grief and paid tribute to the BJP stalwart.

Rama Devi, Member of Lok Sabha from the BJP, broke down while talking about Swaraj.

“She has left the earth but will be in a better place. She had a special interest in women issues, used to do every work with great courage,” said Rama Devi.

She said that a lot of times she had expressed her wish to many Parliamentarians but the work schedule was so hectic that she was always present in House.

“I can’t describe how many times she helped me,” she added.

#WATCH Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rama Devi gets emotional while speaking about former External Affairs Minister, #SushmaSwaraj, says, “As long as I’m breathing, I will stay connected with her. She has left this world but will live in a better place.” pic.twitter.com/PvQ9jYN696 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Sushma Swaraj was widely known for helping not only Indians stuck abroad but also many foreign citizens through Twitter, to help arrange medical visa for them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets, paid tributes to Swaraj lauding her administrative skills.

“An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world,” wrote PM Modi.