New Delhi: Veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former External Affairs Minister and a distinguished orator, Sushma Swaraj, who passed away last night after a cardiac arrest, left her mark in the Parliament very early her political career.

She was widely known for helping not only Indians stuck abroad but also many foreign citizens through Twitter, to help arrange medical visa for them.

Early in her parliamentary career, she deservedly got the first row of opposition benches and launched a frontal attack on the government.

Her fiery speech in Parliament in 1996 during the confidence motion of the Deve Gowda government won numerous appreciation.

Her speech in the United Nations General Assembly got a standing ovation after she ended it with a Sanskrit shloka.

On Tuesday evening, Swaraj tweeted in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Centre’s move to abolish the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the border state into two Union Territories secured Parliament’s approval.

“Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime,” she said.

Tributes came pouring in from all over the world after the news of her demise.