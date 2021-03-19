New Delhi: As Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat continues to face massive backlash over his controversial remarks on women who wear ripped jeans, another BJP leader is adding fuel to the fire by suggesting that ripped jeans should be banned in its entirety across India. Also Read - 'Mujhe Jeans Se Nahi, Fati Jeans Se Hai Aitraaz': Uttarakhand CM Rawat After 'Ripped Jeans' Outrage

Kamal Patel, Farmers' welfare and agriculture department minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, backed Tirath Singh Rawat's stand on ripped jeans saying that it is the duty of Indian women to "save our culture" and they should "maintain dignity".

The state agriculture minister added that by "following western culture", Indians are "spoiling" their own culture.

He went to say that ever since India has adopted western culture, “crime against women has increased”.

“It is our duty to save our culture. We should maintain our dignity. Our culture never promoted ripped and short clothes. In our culture, women used to wear a lot of clothes but people from western countries used to wear short clothes or no clothes. By following western culture, people are spoiling our own culture,” Kamal Patel told reporters on Friday.

He added, “Women and girls are our pride and parents should stop their daughters from wearing ripped jeans for their safety. With the adoption of western clothes, the crime against women has also been increased. The ripped should be banned in India.”

What is the ripped jeans controversy?

Speaking at an event on March 16, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat criticised women for wearing ripped jeans and wondered what values they will impart to their children, triggering a protest from leaders of opposition parties.

Trolling Tirath Singh Rawat for his ripped jeans comment, women from all age groups flooded social media with pictures of them wearing ripped jeans.

The newly-appointed Uttarakhand CM said that due to a lack of values, youngsters these days follow strange fashion trends and consider themselves to be big shots after wearing jeans ripped at the knees, while women also follow such trends.

He said youngsters go to the market to buy ripped jeans and if they do not find one, they cut their jeans using scissors.

Rawat went on to describe the attire of a woman, who once sat next to him on a flight.

He said the woman was wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees and several bangles in her hands with two children travelling with her. “She runs an NGO, goes out in the society and has two children, but she wears jeans ripped at the knees. What values will she impart?” he asked.

On Thursday, Tirath Singh Rawat’s wife Rashmi Tyagi defended his statement saying that his words were not being presented in full context. She said that the entire context in which he made the comment is not being described.

“He (Tirath Singh Rawat) said that women’s participation is unprecedented in building the society and the country. It is the responsibility of the women of our country to save our cultural heritage, save our identity, save our costumes,” Rashmi, who has been Miss Meerut, clarified in video statement.