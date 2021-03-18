Mumbai: A day after Uttarakhand’s newly sworn-in Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat sparked controversy with his remark that women wearing ripped jeans send the wrong message to society and children, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed him saying, “Soch badlo Mukhyamantri Rawat ji, tabhi desh badlega (change your thinking CM Rawat Ji, only then the country will change)”. Also Read - #GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans: Woman Post Pictures of Themselves in Ripped Jeans to Protest Tirath Rawat's Remarks

Sharing a picture of hers wearing ripped jeans, Chaturvedi tweeted a strong response against CM Rawat’s remark and said that the country’s culture are impacted by men who sit and judge women and their choices. She wrote, “Ripped Jeans aur Kitab. The country’s ‘sanskriti’ & ‘sanskaar’ are impacted by men who sit and judge women and their choices. Soch badlo Mukhyamantri Rawat ji, tabhi desh badlega.” Also Read - Navya Naveli Nanda Reacts To Uttarakhand CM's 'Ripped Jeans' Remark, Hits Back 'Change Your Mentality'

Chaturvedi’s comments has also been backed by RJ Sayema and Journalist Saba Naqvi.

Uttarakhand’s new CM Rawat while speaking at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun on Tuesday said that he was shocked to see a woman running an NGO in ripped jeans, and was concerned about the kind of example she was setting for the society.

He said, “Jab unki taraf dekha to neeche gumboot they, jab aur upar dekha to ghutne fatey they, haath dekhe to kai kade they… Bachhey do saath me unke they. Maine kaha behan ji kahan jana hai… Delhi jana hai, husband kahan hai… JNU me professor hain, tum kya karti ho… main ek NGO chalati hun. NGO chalati hain, ghutne fatey dikhte hain, samaj ke beech me jaati ho, bachhey saath me hain, kya sanskar dogi? (She was wearing boots, jeans ripped on the knees, and several bracelets. She had two children travelling with her. I asked her where are you going and where is your husband, then she replied she is going to Delhi. She said her husband is a professor in JNU. She said she runs an NGO. Runs NGO, wear jeans ripped at the knees, move about in society, children are with you, what values you will teach?).”

He added, “Main kahan le ja raha hun apne bachhey ko fati jeans pehna karke. Bade baap ka beta hun. Bade baap…betiyan bhi peeche nahi hai. Who bhi ghutne dikha rahi hain. Yeh achha hai kya? (Where am I taking my children in ripped jeans… I am a rich child. even girls are no less, showing their knees. Is this good?).”

Rawat said that due to a lack of values, youngsters today are following strange fashion trends and consider themselves to be big shots after wearing jeans ripped at the knees. Women also follow such trends.

The chief minister said these days youngsters go to the market to buy ripped jeans. If they can’t find one, then they cut their jeans using scissors. He further termed ripped jeans as “kainchi wala sanskar” (scissor culture), and said that these days it is being taught that one will not be called rich without ripped jeans and bare knees.

The chief minister’s remarks are being criticised by many. While the Aadmi Party (AAP) also slammed Rawat over his “distasteful” remarks, Uttarakhand Congress chief Pritam Singh termed Rawat’s remarks “shameful” and demanded that he apologise to women. Meanwhile, state Congress spokesperson Garima Dasauni advised the chief minister to avoid making such comments and said they can hurt the public sentiment.