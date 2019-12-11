New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which last month launched Cartosat-3 satellite, will on Wednesday send into space India’s spy satellite RISAT-2BR1, along with nine foreign satellites from three countries.

Andhra Pradesh: ISRO's PSLV-C48 to launch RISAT-2BR1 and 9 commercial satellites at 3:25 pm today, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. RISAT-2BR1 is a radar imaging earth observation satellite weighing about 628 kg. pic.twitter.com/XPYdaEe226 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2019

Weighing about 628 kg, the satellite will be launched onboard Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C48 at 3:25 PM from the first launchpad (FLP) of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Incidentally, this will also be the 50th mission of PSLV-C48. Additionally, this will also be the 75th and 37th launch mission for SDSC and FLP, respectively.

According to a tweet by ISRO earlier today, currently, filling of fuel for the second stage of PSLV-C48 is going on.

The nine foreign satellites, all of which are commercial in nature, are from USA (6) and one each from Japan, Israel and Italy.

According to ISRO, the RISAT-2BR1, which is a Radar imaging earth observation satellite, will be placed into an orbit of 576 km at an inclination of 37 degree. The entire process is likely to take 21 minutes, with the RISAT-2BR1 being the first of the 10 satellites which PSLV-C48 will fire into space, 16 minutes into the launch. A minute after the launch of the Indian satellite, the first of the nine foreign satellites will be sent to space.

The international satellites are being launched under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a central public sector enterprise of the Government of India, which was established on March 6, 2019.