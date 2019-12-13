New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday released a video with clips captured onboard the PSLV-C48 launch vehicle, which, in its 50th flight on Wednesday, successfully placed into orbit India’s spy satellite RISAT-2BR1, along with nine commercial satellites from four foreign countries.

The 1:58 minute-long video begins with the final countdown of the launch, followed by clips of the PSLV-C48 lifting off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. It continues with the vehicle finally disappearing into space and ends with clips showing the payload fairing, separation of the RISAT-2BR1 and the nine foreign satellites.

Also on Thursday, the Radical Rib Antenna (RRA) of the satellite was successfully deployed in-orbit. “This complex technology involved unfurling and deployment of the 3.6-metre antenna which was folded and stowed during the launch. The entire process was completed in nine minutes 12 seconds,” ISRO said in a tweet.

Wednesday’s launch was the 75th from the SDCC, as well as 37th for the first launchpad (FLP), from which the PSLV-C48 was lifted.

The RISAT-2BR1, which weighs 628 kg, is a radar imaging earth observation satellite capable of penetrating through thick cloud cover and capturing images at a 0.35m resolution.

The foreign satellites that were launched were from USA (6) and one each from Japan, Israel and Italy. Their launch was carried out under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a central public sector enterprise of the Government of India, which was established in March 2019.