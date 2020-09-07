New Delhi: Days after more than 20 Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi demanding ‘full-time and visible leadership’, nine expelled Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders have written to the party interim chief , asking her to ‘rise above the affinity for the family (parivaar ke moh)’ and lead the organisation by establishing mutual trust and restoring the constitutional and democratic values. Also Read - 'Ishq', 'Mushk' Between Congress, China is Evident, Alleges BJP Amid Border Tension

"Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi built the Congress and the country with democratic values. But it's ironical that for sometime, the way in which the party is being run, there is confusion ("asmanjas") and depression ("avsaad") among the ordinary Congress worker," the letter dated September 2 read.

The nine Congress leaders, including former MP Santosh Singh and former minister Satyadev Tripathi asserted that the need of the country is that Congress remain alive, dynamic and strong.

“At a time, when the country’s democratic values and social fabric is lying scattered, the need of the country is that Congress remain alive, dynamic and strong. You please rise above the affinity for the family, and as per traditions, restore the expression of thoughts, constitutional and democratic values, and run the organisation by establishing communication and mutual trust.”

They clearly stated that Congress will become a thing of the past if she (Sonia) deviates from your her responsibility. “Today, the Congress is facing uncertainty, indecisiveness, lack of communication, and lack of expression of thoughts, and is passing through a difficult phase of existential crisis. The “height of insensitivity” can be gauged from the fact that the party president does not know about the incidents taking place in the organisation or is keeping the eyes shut “despite knowing everything”, the letter further said.

Referring to their expulsion, the leaders said in the letter, “It is almost one year (since expulsion), but despite requests we were not given time by the (state unit of the) party. The party’s central disciplinary committee is also not listening to anything. It seems the Congress office is locked.”

They claimed the disciplinary committee of the party’s UP unit cannot expel them since they are members of the AICC.

Singh and Tripathi were among the 10 senior leaders who were expelled from the primary membership of the Congress on November 24 last year for six years for allegedly tarnishing the party’s image and opposing its leadership’s decisions at public forums.

The other expelled leaders who signed the letter are Siraj Mehdi (former MLC), Bhoodhar Narayan Mishra (former MLA), Vinod Chaudhary (former MLA), Nek Chandra Pandey (former MLA), Swayam Prakash Goswami (former chairman of Youth Congress), Rajendra Singh Solanki and Sanjeev Singh.

(With agency inputs)